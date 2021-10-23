WEST BEND
Sylvia ‘Tibbie’ Bohn
Jan. 14, 1928 — Oct. 15, 2021
Sylvia “Tibbie” Bohn, nee Matenaer, 93, of West Bend, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021 after struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
She was born on January 14, 1928 in Kewaskum to the late Joseph and Florence (nee Berres) Matenaer. As a child, Tibbie lived on a large farm in Myra. She attended Holy Angels Grade School and graduated from West Bend High School.
On July 3, 1948 she was united in marriage to Leroy “Lee” Bohn at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend.
Tibbie and Lee were married for over 65 years, until Lee passed away on February 12, 2014.
Early on Tibbie worked as a stenographer for Schmidt Funeral Home and then in the produce department at Sentry Foods in West Bend. She was most proud working as the “plant lady” at her son Patrick’s flower shop, Bits N Pieces Floral, until the age of 83.
Tibbie was considered the Energizer Bunny and a dynamo by all who knew her. Her love and passions included being an active member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a Cub Scout leader and volunteered at The Threshold Inc. for many years.
Tibbie enjoyed camping with her family and the West Bend VagaBender camping group. She loved gardening, playing Bridge, sewing, knitting, needlepoint and she reupholstered every piece of furniture in her house.
Mom was proud to be a mother of seven kids, a Granny to 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. We were all precious to her but she considered our brother, Stevie, a true gift from God. God knew we were the right family for Stevie and she was the right Mom. Even though Stevie took up a lot of her day, she always had time for each of us. Mom had a smile for everyone. She will be remembered for sharing her happiness, energy and her love for God.
She is survived by six children, Terry (Ruth) Bohn, Pat (Deb) Bohn, Diane (Alex) Ckonjevic, Ken (Sandy) Bohn, Jeff Bohn, and Mary (Doug) Bilgo; 13 grandchildren, Kerri jo (Bob) Patten, Stefanie Shierk, Kaitlin Bohn, Michael Bohn, Jason (Christine) Strebe, Cory (Stephanie) Strebe, Nick Bohn, Wesley (Lori) Bohn, Marina Bohn, Courtney Bohn, Kim (Tedi) Keceli, Whitney (Alex) Bretl, and Danielle (Kerry) Kopelke; 17 great-grandchildren, Evan and Elise Patten, Whitney (Mitch) Martin, Wilson Shierk, Devon, Ethan and Xander Strebe, Colin and Courtney Strebe, Edward Bohn, Elza, Elara, and Zara Keceli, Sawyer and Avery Bretl, and Colette and Lilah Kopelke; two sisters, Rita Dwyer and Ann Casper, a brother, Robert (Carol) Matenaer, 5 sisters-in-law, Ruth Bohn, Janice Matenaer, Joanne Bohn, Kitty Matenaer and Diane Pfister; a brother-in-law, Robert (Martha) Bohn; other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Stevie Bohn; a sister, Beatrice (Leonard) Peter; four brothers, Joe (Euna) Matenaer, Paul Matenaer, Jerry Matenaer and James Matenaer; two sisters-in-law, Bernice (Richard) Kurowski and Janine Matenaer; six brothers-in-law, Charles Dwyer, Herman Casper, Eugene Bohn, Carl (Doris) Bohn, Donald Bohn and Walter (Helen) Bohn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will in St. Mary’s Cemetery, West Bend, on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Memorials to The Threshold Inc. or the Southeast Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of New Perspective Senior Living and Seasons Hospice for the care given to Tibbie.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tibbie’s arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.myrhumpatten.com.