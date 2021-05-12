Talu D. Schultz ‘Toots’
Talu D. Schultz ‘Toots’ (nee Grande) was born to eternal life on May 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Herman. She was proud and loving mother of Darryl (Sandy), Dennis (Patty), Darlyn (Jeff) Dalton and Dori; grandmother to Lee (Julie) Schultz, Dionne (Mike) Funk, Darin Schultz, Jeffrey (April Waala) Dalton, Derek Dalton, Justin (Sarah Hensel) Johnson and Angela (Nick) Ekstowicz; great-grandma to Odessa, Michael, Uriah, Eli, Tianah and Nora. She is also survived by brother Lee (Mary) Grande and sister Ann (Trennis) Killian, other relatives and friends.
We would like to thank the staff at Aurora Home Hospice and Palliative Care.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 17, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home - Menomonee Falls, N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave. Private burial will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jackson Fire Department are greatly appreciated.