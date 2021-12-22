Tammy Lynn Scott
March 19, 1984 - Dec. 8, 2021
Tammy Lynn Scott (nee Harbison) passed away on December 8, 2021, at the age of 37. She was born on March 19, 1984, to James and Agnes (nee Steinbach) in West Bend raised in Random Lake.
Tammy graduated from Moraine Park Technical College. Tammy and was employed at Mission Creek in Waukesha. On November 20, 2003, she married David Scott. Her hobbies were her love of beading, braiding hair, spending time with kids, shopping with her sister and making others laugh.
Tammy is survived by her children Jordan, David, Joshua and Dayton; stepdaughters who she loved as her own Janie and Amariana; her mother, Agnes Steinbach-Harbison; brother, Daniel Harbison; sister, Jamie Harbison; nephews Brandon and Austin; nieces Haley and Makayla; godparents Marge and Kenny Wiedmeyer. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousin in Wisconsin, Missouri and Pennsylvania, and special emotional support friend Sarah Bouton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her father; aunt Dar Pfister; uncle James Pfister; uncle Kenny Summerville; cousin Elysia Mir.
A Memorial Service for Tammy will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Memorials to mental health awareness are appreciated.
A special thank-you to the Phillip Funeral Home, friends and family during this difficult time.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.