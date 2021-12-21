WEST BEND
Terry D. Trepte
April 9, 1947 - Dec. 10, 2021
Terry D. Trepte, age 74, of West Bend died peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born April 9, 1947, in Milwaukee to Donald and Dorothea (nee Blohm) Trepte.
On September 30, 1972, he was united in marriage to Susan J. Koenig at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Terry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a tremendous interest in World War II and was very knowledgeable about the war. He also was a fan of classic film and TV shows.
Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue, 2 sons: Theodore “Ted” (Melissa) of Cedarburg and Steven of West Bend; and 2 grandsons, Trevor and Matt. He is further survived by his sister Candace “Candy” (Richard) Liebert of Whitefish Bay; 2 brothers-in-law: Richard (Kathie) Koenig and Alan (Diane) Koenig; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothea Trepte; and his sister and brother-in-law Christine and George Palmer.
A celebration of Terry’s life will take place Saturday, January 8, after 12:00 noon at his house.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.