Theodor von Alten, 88
Theodor von Alten, 88, of Newton, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, N.C.
He was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Detmold, Germany to the late Theodor and Freida Blumenthal von Alten. Theodor showed incredible resilience throughout his life, from immigrating to a country in which he didn’t speak the language to using the GI Bill to chart a successful career as an engineer. Throughout, he was a devoted husband and dedicated father, committed to creating a better life for his wife, children, and grandchildren.
First and foremost Theodor enjoyed admiring God’s beautiful creation; being outdoors brought him much joy. His zest for nature lives on today through his children and grandchildren. He was a constant thinker and thrived on engineering solutions to “all of life’s problems.” He lived his life on full speed with many passions: gardening, biking, hiking, camping, cruising, traveling, and wine making.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Lee Blust von Alten; daughter, Lisa Tillmann; and grandson, David Tillman.
Those left to cherish his memory are: son, T. Robert von Alten of Durham, N.C., daughters: Kathy von Alten Bartlein and husband Tom of Grafton, Victoria von Alten Schronce and husband Dennis of Lincolnton, N.C.; sister: Sigrun Girgis of Bonn, Germany; grandchildren: Jessica Tillmann Peters, Andy Tillmann, James Tillmann, Ashley Bartlein Leisgang, Eric Bartlein, Phillip Schronce, Brandon Schronce, Austin von Alten, and Hiatt von Alten; great-grandchildren: Eloise Peters, George Peters, Anna Lisa Peters, Owen Leisgang, Raelynn Leisgang, Jackson Schronce, Tucker Tillmann, plus two on the way.
A memorial service to celebrate Theodor’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. The Rev. Dr. Susan Roddey will officiate. Inurnment will follow at 12:00 noon at Abernethy Laurels Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made to Carolina Caring https://www.carolinacaring.org/give.
Condolences may be sent to the von Alten family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.
The von Alten family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.