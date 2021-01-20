Theodore C. ‘Butch’ Merten
March 25, 1936 - Jan. 17, 2021
Theodore Clarence “Butch” Merten was born on March 25, 1936, to Peter and Melinda (nee Spaeth) Merten. On July 4, 1959, he married Marilyn Schulteis. He was a self-employed contractor of Merten Builders. His hobbies included lawn cutting, woodworking, traveling, spending time with family and friends, listening to polka music and Danny O’Donnell.
Butch was a member of St. Peter’s Slinger, Allenton Fohl-Martin American Legion Post 483, St. Mary’s Holy Name Society, and a Town of Polk supervisor. He served in the US Army at Fort Lewis, WA from 1955-1957.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn; seven children: Jane, Janet, Paul, Peter (Erica), Janine (Matt Erdman), Patrick (Abby), Jeanne (Larry Houk); 11 grandchildren: Darren, Derek, Lauren, Dylan (Taylor) Merten; Jack, Max, Maisie Erdman; Cameron, Kendal, Jordan, and Rylan Merten; sister Joan (Tom Wenninger); in-laws Theresa Merten, Fred Rate, Margaret Held, Alice Schulteis, Clara Mae Bayer, and Leila Schulteis. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Peter and Melinda (Spaeth) Merten and Albert and Clara (Hennes) Schulteis; brothers and sisters Robert Merten, Jim Merten, Bernice and Robert Blank, Marie Rate, Ted and Adela Schulteis, John and Burnette Achenreiner, Richard Held, Eleanor and Tom Mergener, Albert Schulteis, Gilbert Bayer, and Ralph Schulteis.
A visitation for Butch will be held on Sunday January 24, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 3:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 25, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Richfield.
Memorials to St. Peter’s Catholic Church Slinger, Kathy Hospice, Washington County Historical Society, and Washington County Ag & Industrial Society are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.