HARTFORD
Theodore J. Genger
Sept. 3, 1954 - Sept. 8, 2021
Theodore J. Genger (Ted) of Hartford passed away suddenly at the age of 67 on Sept. 8, 2021, at Marvin’s Manor in Horicon. He was born Sept. 3, 1954, the son of Harold and Verna
(nee Bleifuss) Genger. He helped his parents on the family farm, enjoying driving his tractors. He was a lifetime member at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Huilsburg.
Ted is survived by his sister-in-law, Theresa Genger; his nephews Bryan (fiance Tammy) Genger, Keith, Tony (Shannon) Genger; great-niece Taylea Genger, and other relatives and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis; and other family and relatives.
Visitation is Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Community Center, N6409 Hwy P. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at Trinity Community Center. The Rev Jeffery Drake will officiate. Interment will be at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery, Huilsburg.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.