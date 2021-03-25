Theodore John Utke, 83
Theodore (Ted) Utke of Cedarburg was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Harry and Viola Utke and entered eternal life at age 83 on March 3, 2021 in Costa Mesa, California. Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and was the beloved father to John (Josette) Utke, Lori (Tim) Jaeger and Michael (Patti) Utke. He was beloved grandfather to Leah (Tyler) Dawson, Alicia (Ryan) Redira, Matthew (Jessica) Jaeger, Kaitlyn Utke, Alyson Utke, and Joshua Utke, beloved great-grandfather to Caleb Dawson, and dear brother to Lorraine Blaubach, Anne Breimon, Alice (David) Paske, and Dell (Joseph) Dermody.
Ted was a man of faith who loved his family dearly. He was a proud Air Force veteran and cherished his Midwest background. Ted was a 1956 graduate of Cedarburg High School, a huge Green Bay Packers fan, liked to golf, fish, spend time outdoors, enjoyed family gatherings and always loved to laugh and have fun.
Ted will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Funeral services in Irvine, CA with interment at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.