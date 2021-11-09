WEST BEND/FOND DU LAC
Theresa M. Hron
July 6, 1933 - Nov. 3, 2021
Theresa M. Hron (nee Spaeth) age 88, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021. Theresa was born on July 6, 1933. She was the third child born to Frank and Anna (Melder) Spaeth in the Town of Polk.
Theresa attended Holy Angels Catholic School. She worked on the family farm before her first job at Badger Laboratories in Jackson. She moved on to Amity Leather Products in West Bend, and later became a full-time mom. She worked various part-time jobs through the years with the last and most enjoyable one, being a crossing guard near Greentree Elementary School.
She married Robert C. Hron on June 10, 1961 in West Bend. They were blessed with two children. They built a home in West Bend where she lived until 2019 when she moved to assisted living in Fond du Lac.
She is survived by her children: Jackie (Mark) Schomisch and Joanne (Bernard) Krantz; 5 grandchildren: Monica, Steven, and Michael Schomisch, Robert and Katherine Krantz; 2 great-grandchildren: Rosario and Lucia Bello; sisters Armella (Ralph) Schaefer and Vivian (James) Lisko. She is further survived by many relatives and friends.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her parents,Frank and Anna Spaeth; brother William Spaeth; sisters Bernadette and Anna Marie; and sister-in-law Adeline Hron.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Patrick Heppe presiding. Visitation will be at church on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services. Interment at Holy Angels Cemetery will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Theresa’s name to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.