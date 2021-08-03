CAMPBELLSPORT
Therese A. Rohlinger
June 18, 1944 - July 31, 2021
Therese A. Rohlinger, 77, of Campbellsport was called home to heaven on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. She was born in the Town of Ashford on June 18, 1944, the daughter of Clarence and Cecilia (nee Foy) Rohlinger. Therese worked at Regalware for 40 years and then part-time at Krebs Chiropractic Office. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, the Catholic Knights and the Christian Women and served on the parish council. Therese was an active volunteer not only at her church but throughout her community. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, music and dancing. She will be missed.
Survivors include her siblings Marian Karoses, Lucille Bassill, Alice Carpenter, Daniel (Donna) Rohlinger, Rose (Roger) Ramthun and Joan (Syl) Neis, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Therese was preceded in death by her parents, twin sisters Mary and Cecilia, brother and sister-in-law Gene and Helen Rohlinger, brothers-in-law Syl Bassill, John Karoses and Lee Carpenter and nephews Ron Rohlinger and Gary Zehren.
Visitation for Therese will be Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM at St Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM at the Church. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew’s Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Serenity Villa and Preceptor Home Care and Hospice for their sister’s care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew’s Cemetery fund or the Campbellsport Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.