Thomas Drefahl, 79
Thomas Drefahl, age 79 of Cedarburg, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Tom was born on October 12, 1941, in Milwaukee, son of the late Wilbur and Daisy Drefahl. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Drefahl served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve and retired after 33 years. On August 14, 1971, he married Judy Scharf at Trinity Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee. He was a graduate of Spencerian College in Milwaukee and worked as a salesman for Englewood Electric Supply in Manitowoc. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton, Cedarburg Peter Wollner American Legion Post and a former president of the Milwaukee chapter of Instrument Society of America (ISA).
Tom was a lifeguard at Grand Park Beach and Bayview Beach. He loved watching movies, doing jigsaw puzzles, military history, and taking walks in his beloved Cedarburg where he enjoyed his many friends.
Tom is survived by his wife Judy, son John (Angie) Drefahl of Grayslake, IL; a grandson on the way; twin brother Gerald (Becky) Drefahl of Castle Rock, CO, and his canine companion Elroy.
There will be a memorial service Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, WI (1167 Washington Ave.) with visitation from 11:00 till 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Peter Wollner American Legion are appreciated.
