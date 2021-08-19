Thomas Herbert Brace
May 13, 1959 - Aug. 13, 2021
Thomas Herbert Brace, age 62, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born on May 13, 1959, in West Bend to Herbert H. and Bernadine M. (nee Moran) Brace. He graduated from West Bend East High School Class of 1977. He was formerly employed at Weasler Engineering. Tom’s hobbies were golfing and bowling.
Tom is survived by his mother Bernadine, sister Sandy Carter, sister Judy Brace, sister Kay (fiance David Lang) Wamsley, brother Bill (Candee) Brace, sister Mary (Steve) Nyhouse, sister Barb (Randy) Bodden, many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded by his father Herbert.
A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 25th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm.
The family would like to thank special friends Eiko Marrese, Matt Biertzer, Erin (Kyle) Pankonin, Chris (Sidney) Sweeny, Rose Gonring, Sue Bowe, Lori Schneider, Karen Anderson and cousin Kathy Doman.
Phillip Funeral Home is Assisting The Family.
262-338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.