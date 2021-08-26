Thomas J. Kanios, 74
Born to eternal life on August 18, 2021 at the age of 74 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Grafton, on Monday, August 30th, 2021, at 6:00 pm. A visitation will take place prior to the funeral service at Pilgrim United Church of Christ from 4:00-6:00 pm. Pastor Ashley Nolte will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or Pilgrim UCC are appreciated.
Tom was born on February 2, 1947 in Rhinelander and grew up in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1965. In 1966, Tom began his service in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Mather Air Force Base in Rancho Cordova, CA where he met and married the love of his life, Lora (nee Worden). Tom completed one tour of duty in Vietnam. Tom and Lora returned to Grafton in 1970 and their marriage was blessed with two daughters with whom Tom was very close.
Tom worked as a welder at Construction Forms for 30 years. While working there, he met lifelong friends that shared his love of golf, bowing, fishing, and hunting. On his frequent hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends, Tom could often be found at the camp stove fixing his five-alarm chili and then enjoying Sheepshead with the guys in the evening.
Tom had a love of music that started early on. In high school, he was in a band called The Blue Diamonds. They played all over Ozaukee county. He loved to play guitar and started an impressive guitar collection over the years. In recent years, Tom was honored to spend time with his brother, nephews and cousin playing with their band, Family Tradition.
Tom loved spending time with his family. His sense of humor, kindness, and generosity will be missed by all who loved him. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Lora; daughters Heather Kanios Wetzel, and Melissa (Dave Nitz) Kanios; his mother Kathryn Kanios; grandchildren Alex Kanios, Jonathan Dancer (Becca Hemauer), Shannon Martin, Will Martin, Jeremy Nitz, Andrea Nitz, and Josh Nitz. He is further survived by brother Paul Kanios; sisters Lynda (Tom) VanDyck, Karen (Lyle) Hempelman, Mary (Rick) Johnson; brother John Kanios (Kimberly Mack); brother-in-law Alton Worden, Jr.; sister-in-law Becky (Bob) Repar; many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many other close relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Paul Kanios.
