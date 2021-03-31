HARTFORD
Thomas Rego
Thomas Rego, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 26, 2021, at age 61. Tom was born and raised in North Lake, the sixth of Francis R. and Ruth M. (nee Bull) Rego’s seven children.
To outsiders, Tom could be a bit intimidating. However, if you were fortunate enough to call him a father/husband/uncle/friend, you knew Tom for who he truly was: an exceptionally talented, generous, caring, and intelligent man.
No one knew Tom better than his wife, Karen (nee Whelan) (aka Tom’s Emotional Translator). They operated as a team for 40 years, complementing each other’s strengths and weaknesses and supporting one another through many long-distance work assignments. Together they raised two incredible, independent children: Shannon O’Rourke and Nicholas Rego. Much like Tom, they can beat just about anyone at Trivial Pursuit, swear like sailors when the need arises, and never take themselves too seriously. We assume that Tom’s grandson, Langston, will follow in their footsteps - he already shares his grampy’s love of heavy construction equipment.
As a loyal Quad/Graphics employee, Tom worked for 40 years as a carpenter, construction manager, and connoisseur of fine burgers. His weekends were spent fishing in his boat, relaxing with his beloved German shepherd named Blue, maintaining the cars of his relatives, and hanging out with friends in his garage/workshop. He also worked tirelessly to hone his fine carpentry skills, crafting intricate furniture pieces and specialty clocks featuring exotic woods. Creations of the “Crusty Carpenter” grace the homes of many family members and friends.
His loved ones were fortunate to know the real Tom, the one who called his nieces regularly just to check in on them. The one whose garage was a regular gathering spot for many nephews, friends, brothers-in-law, and neighbors. The one who took his adult daughter and nieces fishing and baited all their hooks without complaint (just a fair bit of teasing). The one who taught his son to hunt, fish, play cribbage, and cheat at Trivial Pursuit. The one who took pictures of excavators to send to his grandson.
Tom was one-of-a-kind man. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; children, Shannon (Daniel) O’Rourke and Nicholas; grandson, Langston O’Rourke; sisters Susie (Kenny) Brandt and Sally (Tim) Wasinack; mother-in-law, Vivian Whelan; brothers- and sisters-in-law Kenny Staus, Jim Lake, Debbie Rego, Sharon Rego, Diane (Earl) Pamperin, Jane (Greg) Maier, Mike (Wendy) Whelan, Pete (Mary) Whelan, Dave (Janie) Whelan, Paul (Melissa) Whelan, Dave Trochinski; other relatives; and friends who may as well be family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis; mother, Ruth; father-in-law, Francis Whelan; brothers Gerald, Kenneth; sisters Eileen Lake, Judy Staus; brothers-in-law Luke Whelan and David Kohler; and nephew Joe Wasinack.
To honor Tom’s wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. Instead, the family will hold a celebration of life in the summer. Contributions in memory of Tom are appreciated to the American Heart Association.
