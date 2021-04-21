Thomas ‘Tom’ R. Reis
Feb. 28, 1941 - April 18, 2021
Thomas “Tom” R. Reis, 80, of Fence found peace and went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
He was born on February 28, 1941, the only child of the late Hugo and Beatrice (nee Goetz) Reis of Jackson. On July 22, 1961, he was united in marriage to Joan Reis (nee Strupp) at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Slinger.
He attended Holy Angels grade school in West Bend and graduated from Slinger High School. Tom was an avid truck driver for many years and eventually started his own business, Tom’s Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning out of West Bend, which he owned for 25 years until he retired. Eventually, Tom and Joan, the love of his life, retired to their summer home up on Lake Hilbert, Fence. Tom loved his time up north on the lake fishing and boating. For several years, they also wintered in Florida together. He loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of almost 60 years, Joan Reis; his four children, Mark (Karen) Reis of Sun Prairie, Tim (Nancy) Reis of West Bend, Julie Fuller of Slinger (special friend Steve Schall), and Linda (Adam) McDonald of Campbellsport; seven grandchildren, Ryan Reis of Manitowoc, Heather (Jason) Doers of West Bend, Jessica (Tyler) Jashinsky of Kewaskum, Katie Reis of West Bend, Rebecca Reis of West Bend, Acacia (Alex) Gohlke of Campbellsport, and Andrew Glocka (special friend Teaghan) of Campbellsport; four great-grandchildren, Parker and Autumn Doers, Adalynn Gohlke, and Mason Jashinsky; five step-grandchildren; four great-step-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Joe Fuller; his brother-in-law, Florian Strupp; and and sisters-in-law Donna Sharpe and Marilyn Strupp.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 200 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Richfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be donated to The Kathy Hospice of West Bend and/or St. Peter’s Church of Slinger.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Kathy Hospice and Froedtert Hospital of West Bend for their exceptional care and compassion for Tom.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.