Timothy A. Nennig
Jan. 3, 1962 - April 23, 2021
Timothy A. Nennig went to meet his Lord and Savior on April 23, 2021 at the age of 59. Surrounded by his family at their Grafton home, the loving husband and father passed after a long three-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Tim is survived by his wife, Holly (Altschaefl); daughters Bailey M. Nennig-Ortiz (Sam) and Sadie E. Nennig; and son; Alex T. Nennig. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Myra Nennig; and sister Diane Klein.
Tim was born on January 3, 1962 in West Bend to Francis and Myra (nee Abel) Nennig. Tim was baptized, attended Christian day school, and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in West Bend. Tim graduated from West Bend West High School in 1980 and earned two associate degrees from Moraine Park College in 1982 and 1987.
While at West Bend West, Tim was a multisport athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and tennis. Tim married his high school sweetheart, Holly (Altschaefl), on December 15, 1984, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Tim lived life to the fullest and was always happiest with his family. He took great pride in coaching Al’s Little League teams and attending his baseball games. And then there was the swimming. You could always find Tim in the stands at his children’s swim meets at Schroeder YMCA, Grafton High School, and many other locations across the country. He was especially proud of his children’s college and swimming achievements.
Tim worked for nearly 40 years in the utility operations field. His first employment was with the village of Sussex from 1982 until 1985 when he began his employment with the village of Grafton. Tim eventually became the Utilities superintendent for the village prior to retiring this year.
Tim and Holly enjoyed their vacation time together. This included trips to the Altschaefl cabin on Pelican Lake, visiting the Mexican coast, and traveling the Midwest to see top-shelf country and classic rock bands. A special place for Tim and Holly was Door County at the White Gull Inn, toasting the sunset with a bottle of wine.
Tim also enjoyed taking care of his home and yard, ice fishing, and playing slow-pitch softball for over 30 years. Unbeknownst to many, Tim was also an incredibly skilled bartender. He made a delicious old fashioned with the perfect mix of muddled fruit, grasshoppers with sprinkles, and mudslides with chocolate around the rim of the glass. Tim enjoyed a Jim Beam and Coke himself, but nothing would hold him back from a bottle of blueberry wine because legends can drink whatever they want.
Tim was a special person who always placed everyone else’s interests before his own. He truly put others, especially his family, before himself. Tim’s care and concern for his family kept him working until three weeks before his passing. Although he wasn’t fond of being called one, Tim was the true definition of a warrior. People would often comment that Tim not only would do the talk but do the walk as well whenever he had to. This was also demonstrated by Tim taking on leadership roles in various groups such as statewide utility organizations and boards, university swim team parent groups, and local parochial school boards over the years. He may not have been a man of many words, but when he spoke, his words were meaningful, insightful, and full of wisdom, intent, and love.
The Nennig family offers their sincerest gratitude for the attention and care provided to their husband and father, Tim, at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin, especially oncologist Dr. Ben George, PA Susan Stolz, surgical oncologist Dr. Douglas Evans, interventional radiologist Dr. William Rilling, and the tremendously caring Faith Cancer Clinic Staff. We are also incredibly grateful for the support provided by the Horizon Hospice staff.
Visitation: Tim’s family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Funeral Service: Funeral services for Tim will be held immediately following visitation (6 p.m.) on Thursday at St. Paul’s. Private burial will take place at Washington County Memorial Park on Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, Schroeder Swim Team , and the “Team Tim” Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Purple Stride Walk team. A Grafton High School college swimming scholarship will also be established in honor of Tim.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation service has been entrusted with Tim’s arrangements. Additional information can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.