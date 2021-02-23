Timothy J. ‘Butch’ Vrana
Dec. 31, 1945 - Feb. 19, 2021
Timothy J. “Butch” Vrana of Barton died on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 75 years. He was born on December 31, 1945, in West Bend to the late Joseph and Esther (nee Wolf) Vrana.
He attended Holy Angels grade school and later went on to graduate from West Bend High School with the class of 1965.
In March 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War, being stationed in Germany. Following his discharge in 1970, he returned to West Bend and went to work at the family business, Vrana Frame and Body Shop.
On February 12, 1977, he was united in marriage to Mary Schladweiler at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Michael’s.
Throughout his life, in addition to his family, motorcycles were his passion. He built, rode and raced most anything with two wheels and a motor. His love was passed on to future generations. Later in life, he enjoyed watching his sons and later his grandchildren race and ride their motorcycles.
He was a member of the Kettle Moraine Sport Riders. He also enjoyed going to tractor and engine shows.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mary; four children: Daniel (Maria) of Oakfield, Sue (Dave) Ruhland of West Bend, Billy of West Bend and Sandy (Doug) Pasbrig of Kewaskum; seven grandchildren: Daisy, Hunter and Lily, Zander and Will Ruhland and Tony and Timmy Pasbrig; three brothers and three sisters: Joe Jr., Mike, Terry, all of West Bend; Mary (Richard) Wietor of Kewaskum; Sr. Jean Mary, SSND, of Elm Grove; and Betsy (Alan) Bruendl of Kewaskum; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Harry (Kay) Schladweiler of Kewaskum, Helen (Floyd) Kertscher of Armstrong, Carol Vetter of Kewaskum, Jerome Jr. (Anita) Schladweiler of Kewaskum, Joanne (Greg) Arndt of Random Lake and Joyce Nelson of Plymouth; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 24, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery (new). The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Wednesday from 3 until 5:45 p.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.