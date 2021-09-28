JACKSON
Troy O’Dell
March 16, 1991 - Sept. 21, 2021
Troy O’Dell, age 30, of Jackson, was taken from his family too soon on September 21, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1991, to Kerri and Mike O’Dell.
He was loving father to Brynlee (3) and Landon (8), and soon to be husband to his best friend and soulmate, Amanda Howell. Troy and Amanda were set to be wed on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, only three days after his tragic accident.
Troy battled with addiction for many years and fought to conquer his demons. He was 747 days clean at the time of his passing; a feat he was so proud of. His sister, Samantha O’Dell, was his rock when he fell on rough times. He loved his babies more than life itself and that is why they are still here with us today.
He is survived by his grandmother (Dolores O’Dell), many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving family and friends, including his four-legged buddy, Otey.
He was tragically and unexpectedly taken from us, and we are all heartbroken. We find comfort knowing that we have a strong angel looking over us and protecting us always.
A celebration of life will held on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Terrace 167 in Richfield from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.