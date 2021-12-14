Tyrell J. Peters
Tyrell J. Peters passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the age of 78. He was the beloved husband of over 50 years to Priscilla (nee Bullard). He was the loving father of Wendy (William) Burdick and Scott Peters; proud grandfather of Brandon, Briana, Brittany, Kendall and Delaney; proud great-grandfather of 5 great-grandchildren. He was dear brother of Kerry (the Late Jackie) Peters, fond brother-in-law of Kim (James) Vanonskey, Carol (the late Eric) Kraft and Janice Cervenansky. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the funeral home Wednesday, December 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.