WEST BEND
Ursula M. Abel
Aug. 20, 1926 - April 6, 2021
Ursula M. Abel (nee Thull), age 94, of West Bend, entered eternal life on April 6, 2021.
Ursula was born on August 20, 1926, in St. Michaels to the late Frank and Margaret (nee Stockhausen) Thull. She married Glendon C. Abel on September 25, 1946, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michaels. Glendon passed away on June 18, 2016.
Ursula was a homemaker for many years, and special aunt to Cyrilla and Victor’s children, whom Ursula helped guide and advise as they were growing up and entering their adult years.
Ursula was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. She was also employed at the St. Vincent de Paul Store in West Bend for 24 years. She was manager there for 18 years. Ursula helped the Hartford St. Vincent de Paul Store with their start-up operations.
She enjoyed the family lake home, traveling, and the most important thing to Ursula was her family.
Ursula is survived by her eight children, Russell (Mary R.) Abel, Barbara Johnston, Paul (friend Kathy) Abel, Diane Abel, Michael (Mary B.) Abel, Beverly (Jeff) Kenkel, Kathleen Abel, and Randall (Robin) Abel; 14 grandchildren, Corey, Tara, Brett, Laura, Mark, Carrie, Robyn, Rachel, Ryan, Ashley, Jordanne, Kelvin, Mitchell, and Arianna; as well as great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law, Mary Rose Thull and Gloria (Stan) Krajewski, and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Glendon, Ursula was preceded in death by her brothers, Norbert (Marilyn) Thull and Edmund Thull, and sisters, Cyrilla (Victor) Moser and Lucina (Gilbert) Moser, and brother-in-law, Earl Burgemeister.
A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception (406 Jefferson St., West Bend, WI 53090). The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass with Father Carlos Londono officiating. Burial of Ursula’s cremated remains will take place on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend with Father Nathan Reesman officiating.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital Wauwatosa & West Bend, Cedar Lake Health and Rehab, West Bend Fire Department, and Cedar Hospice for their care and compassion.
