KEWASKUM
Valeria Jean Strobel
April 13, 1928 - Aug. 1, 2021
Valeria Jean Strobel (nee Koerble), age 93, of Kewaskum entered her heavenly home on August 1, 2021, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport, where she had been a resident for seven years.
Valeria was born on April 13, 1928, to Norton and Celesta (nee Martin) Koerble, baptized May 6, 1928, and confirmed May 24, 1942, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. She graduated from Kewaskum High School. On February 1, 1947, she married Desmond Smith, who preceded her in death on August 31, 1973. They built and ran the Bonne Belle Motel in Kewaskum for 16 years.
On April 9, 1975, Val married Lester Strobel, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2004.
Val led an active life with her family, friends, and church. She loved flower gardening, golfing, playing Canasta, fall Colorama trips, baking (especially her decorated Christmas cookies and decorated cakes), and trips to the Little Red Cottage in St. Germain. She wished to share these parting words: “They say a person needs just four things to be truly happy in the world - someone to love - something to do - something to hope for - and a loving God to watch over us all.”
Val’s family includes her daughter Bonnie (Allen) Koepke, son Mike who preceded her in death on November 16, 2017 (Marcia), and son Dennis (Barb Philibert). Lester’s children are Mark (Barb) Strobel, Myron (Becky) Strobel, Joanne (Tom) Bartz, and Lori (Dick) Kleinmann. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Homuth; her brother-in-law, Barney Strobel; sister-in-law, Jeanette Eisenhut; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Additional family members who preceded her in death include her brother, Don Koerble and his wife Edith; brothers-in-law, Bill Homuth and Tom Eisenhut; and sister-in-law, Joanie Strobel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a Christian Victory service at 3:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Road, West Bend. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
*NOTE*
Due to road construction, coming from the south the north bound off-ramps off of Hwy 45 for Hwy 33 (Washington St.) and County D are both closed.
Instead take the Paradise St. exit to turn left (west) on 18th Ave. Turn right (north) on 18th Ave to Washington St. and turn left (west). Take Washington St. to Wildwood Rd. and turn right (north) to get to the church.
The family is extremely grateful for the care and compassion from the staff of Serenity Villa and the nurses at Preceptor Hospice.
Memorials can be directed to Shepherd of the Hills Building Fund or another memorial of your choice.
