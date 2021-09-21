Vera Egle, 96
Vera Egle, age 96, of Port Washington passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Heritage Health Center in Port Washington where she had resided the past few years.
She was born on June 15, 1925, in Latvia; daughter of Edward and Anna Pauvuls Jakobi. Vera married August “Augie” Egle from Latvia on February 15, 1945, in Germany.
Immigrating to America in 1951, the Egles lived in West Virginia for a year before moving to Wisconsin because of family and work opportunities. They bought a small hobby farm in West Bend and raised Brown Swiss cows. The family would later move to Cedarburg where Augie operated a cobbler shop. Vera worked at Doerr Electric in Cedarburg. In the 1970s, Saukville would be called home. Augie moved his shop there next to the old firehouse. Augie passed away in 1996 and Vera later moved to an apartment in Port Washington.
A quiet, faithful woman who valued her Latvian heritage, Vera enjoyed simple treasures. She crocheted afghans. She created Latvian needlepoint tapestries, specializing in pillow cases. She took great pride in her flower gardens and her “happy face” pansies. Vera appreciated all of God’s creatures especially her cats. She had been active with her daughters and their horse shows over the years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and would often make large pots of soup to share. Vera was a member of Immanuel Lutheran church of Cedarburg.
She is survived by her children Dzrida Musbach of Port Washington and Monika (Greg Krueger) Egle of Oostburg; grandchildren Jeff Musbach of Port Washington and Vinson “Vinny” (Cassandra “KC”) Egle of Kewaskum; great-grandchildren Cayla, Nova and Tucker Egle; daughter-in-law Connie Egle, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, her son Vern Egle and four sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Poole Funeral Home, 203 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington, WI. Pastor Janis Ginters of Milwaukee Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Holy Trinity Church will officiate. Visitation after 10:30 a.m. Thursday until time of services. Interment will be at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg.
Memorials to the Ozaukee Humane Society, Saukville, appreciated.
Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.