Verna Eickstedt, 95
Mrs. Verna Eickstedt of Cedarburg passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 26, 2021, at Lasata Nursing Home in Cedarburg while surrounded by her loving daughters. She was 95 years old.
Verna was born in Cedarburg, daughter of Ferdinand and Emma Schlegel Riebe. She attended local schools before graduating from Cedarburg High School. On October, 19, 1946, Verna was united in marriage with Roy Eickstedt at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. The couple was blessed with four daughters.
Mrs. Eickstedt worked at the popular restaurant The Coffee Pot for 20 years, and also for the school lunch program. Verna loved to cross-stitch and dance. She was a caring person, who, as a member of the Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288 Auxiliary, sent cards to people who were sick. She was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters Janet (Bill) Evans, Barbara Beckner, Mary (Lynn) Walter and Christine Lockman. She is further survived by six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband Roy, brother Raymond (the late Ruth) Riebe, and sister Elva Riebe.
The family will receive visitors at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg, on Thursday, April 29, from 12:30 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. The Rev. Brent Halerson will preside. Verna will be laid to rest in Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg, following the service.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
