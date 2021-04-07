Campbellsport
Vernon N. Ludwig
Sept. 18, 1956 - April 5, 2021
Vernon N. Ludwig, 64, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and family by his side on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born on September 18, 1956 in Fond du Lac, the son of Elton and Stella Ludwig (nee Lichtensteiger). On September 2, 1995, he married Pamela Bell at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Vernon drove bus for Johnson’s and also worked at Kindt Lumber for over 30 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and four wheeling. Vernon also enjoyed traveling, watching the Green Bay Packers, and playing slot machines. He loved spending time with this dogs, Missy and Lily.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Pam; mother, Stella Ludwig; siblings, Connie (Frank) Gasner, Karen (David) Schaub, and Bill Ludwig; in-laws, William (Mary) Bell and Priscilla (Craig) Widmer; and sisters-in-law, Connie Bell and Carol Hennes. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Michelle (Ryan) Schiefelbein, Tracy (Steve) Lightfoot, Denise Bergseth (Brad N.), Kelli (Joe) Eberhardt, Ashley Harris (Jason B.), Heather (Paul) Davis, Brittany and Adam Belling, Mercedes, Matthew and Mackenzie Hennes and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elton; and two nephews, Maxwell Hennes and Jody Ludwig.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, WI 53040. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Henning officiating. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Vernon’s family thanks Heartland Home Care and Hospice, the amazing doctors and nurses at Froedtert Cancer Center and the Center for Advance Care Unit.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.