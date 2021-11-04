Vernon Weinreich
July 8, 1933 - Oct. 31, 2021
Vernon Weinreich, 88 passed away on October 31, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac.
Born July 8, 1933, in the Town of Farmington to Veronica (Ternes) and Charles Weinreich, he attended Fillmore State Grade School. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard an aircraft carrier in the Korean War, serving four years.
He met Lola Checketts in California, fell in love and they married on October 20, 1955, continuing to the homestead in Fillmore. The family moved several times before settling in West Bend. In 1978, they moved back to Fillmore, then on to South Carolina in 1991. The past several years Vernon lived with his daughter Verna and Bret Fickler then Mary and Dan Panko until the time of his death.
Vernon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fond du Lac. Vernon spent many years volunteering at the Camp Ammon Scout camp during state fair. Vernon was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of Waubeka VFW. He loved to travel visiting family in Utah, Idaho, and California. Vernon loved fishing and hunting with his nephews. Antiques were his passion.
Vernon had different jobs - he worked at Bradly Cooperation in Menomonee Falls, janitorial work for West Bend School District, owning and operating Decorah Nursery in West Bend, and several antique shops.
Surviving him are his sister-in-law Gladys Weinreich of Fillmore; daughter Kathryn Jenkins of Esparto, CA; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Karen Hansen of Vacaville, CA; daughters and sons-in-law Lori Lee and Pat Staton of Sparks, NV; Verna Lynn and Bret Fickler of Mt. Calvary; son-in-law Dan Panko; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer (Allen), Kim (Carl), Ben, Bryon, Brendin, Saria (John), Evan, Nelson, Stephanie (Derek), Elisabeth, Charles (Jennifer), William, John, and Veronica (Brad). Carol Jean Schultz his goddaughter, Kory James Weinreich his godson; 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lola Checketts Weinreich; his daughter Mary Beth Weinreich Panko; his parents, Charles and Veronica Weinreich; parents in-law Charles and Margaret Checketts; his sister Patricia Birenbaum (Clem); brother-in-law Willard Heise; brother Clayton (Eddie) Weinreich; in-laws Mark and Evelyn Checketts, Cleo and Hart Udy, Beth and Bert Graves, Mary and DeRay Lindsay, Beryl (Billie) and Russ Eshom; his granddaughter Kristy, and grandson Bret Randal Jr. “BJ.”
Funeral services will be held at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Burial with military honors will follow on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin-Union Cemetery in Fillmore. Pallbearers Charles Stender, William Stender, John Stender, John Butler (grandsons), Kim Weinreich (nephew), Kory Weinreich (nephew/godson) will attend.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.