HARTFORD
Veronica R. Doll
April 28, 1929 - Feb. 25, 2021
Veronica R. Doll (nee Fritz), age 91, of Hartford entered eternal peace Thursday, February 25, 2021, in her home at the Gardens of Hartford.
Veronica was born on April 28, 1929, in the Town of Herman to Henry and Anita (nee Breuer) Fritz. She married LeRoy J. Doll on May 7, 1949, at Sacred Heart Parish in Allenton. After their marriage they moved to the Hartford area where they started their family. She worked for local retail and meat markets, retiring in 1990. After retiring, Veronica and LeRoy did upholstery for many people. She was a member of the Hartford Senior Friends and enjoyed playing sheepshead, going on trips and to the casinos. Veronica enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Veronica is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Cheryl) Doll of West Bend, Steven (Jean) Doll of Stoughton, Kris (Gary) Wolf of Hubertus, Daniel (Mary) Doll of Hartford; grandchildren, Steven (Sandy), Michael (April), Kimberlee (Rob), Adam, and Randy (Mykalia); step-grandchildren, Chris and Sarah (Tony); great-grandchildren, Jonah, Julia, Samual, Simon, Michael, Sierra, Lily, Aaleya, Lance, Cora, and Eli; sisters-in-law, Janet Fritz, Armella Dolgner, Carol Doll, Julia Doll, and Virginia (Stan) Griesmer. She is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, LeRoy; dear son Jeffrey; parents; parents-in-law, Herman and Anna (nee Engeleiter) Doll; sisters, Dorothy (Victor) Jazak, Marilyn (Robert) Steckbauer; brother, Eugene Fritz; siblings-in-law, Henry Guetzow, Wayne Dolgner, Dorothy (Al) Muckerheide, Grenful Zweig, Herman (Betty) Doll, Leander Doll, Eugene Doll, Mary Ann (Jerry) Schaefer, and Theresa (Joe) Melzer.
A Mass of Christian burial for Veronica will be celebrated Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St., Hartford, WI 53027) with the Very Rev. Fr. Rick Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. Interment in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford.
In memory of Veronica, contributions to St. Kilian Parish, the Alzheimer Association, or to the American Heart Association are appreciated.
The Doll Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Gardens of Hartford for the wonderful care they provided Veronica (and LeRoy) the past five years.
