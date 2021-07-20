JACKSON
Vicki L. Linton
Dec. 31, 1964 - July 7, 2021
Vicki L. Linton, nee Reiter, of Jackson died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Kathy Hospice at the age of 56 years. She was born on December 31, 1964 in West Bend.
She attended local schools, graduating from West Bend East High School with the Class of 1983. She then went on to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. For many years, she worked in the social services field.
Vicki enjoyed volleyball. She was a player, director and coach, including at West Bend West High School. She was a positive role model for many young women in the area.
She also had a love of animals. Over the years, she welcomed many dogs and cats into her home.
On February 26, 2001, she was united in marriage to John Linton in West Bend.
Above all else, she cherished her family. Her pride and joy was her grandson, Jaxson.
Survivors include her husband John; her daughter Amber (Greg) Jones of Milwaukee; her grandson Jaxson, her soon-to-be granddaughter; her mother Judy Pavelka of West Bend; a sister Renee (Don) Silloway of Stevens Point; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Neil Reiter.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 120 W. Paradise Dr, West Bend, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials benefiting the Pink Pumpkin Run in Hartford are appreciated.
Vicki’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the Kathy Hospice staff and the Cancer Center at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital staff for their care, thoughtfulness and compassion.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Message of comfort and condolence may be left at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.