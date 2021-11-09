Vince M. ‘Vince’ Dueno, 49
Mr. Vince Dueno of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2021. He was 49 years old.
Vince was born on October 26, 1972, son of Michael and Sandra (nee Sowle) Dueno. He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Germantown High School, Class of 1990. Following his schooling, Vince served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Mr. Dueno was a journeyman plumber and had been employed at S & K Pump and Plumbing in Brookfield for 25 years.
On September 23, 2000, Vince was united in marriage with Nicole Pielmeier in Cedarburg. The couple resides in Cedarburg with their two sons.
Vince always enjoyed golfing, attending sporting events and concerts with his wife, family and friends, and telling stories to make others laugh. When his sons were younger, Vince coached baseball and football and actively attended all of the boys events.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nicole, and their sons Seth and Sawyer; his canine pals Baxter and Enzo; father Mike Dueno, all of Cedarburg; sisters Cindy (Glenn) Eichstaedt, also of Cedarburg, and Roxanne (Steve) Stys of Hartford. He is further survived by parents-in-law Sandy (Bob) Bernau of Germantown and Mark (Kathy) Pielmeier of Pewaukee; sisters-in-law Michelle (Mike) Schneider of Germantown, Sheri (Brandon) Kirchoff of Menomonee Falls, and Kristy (Shad) Young of Jackson, numerous nieces and nephews, other family and many dear friends. Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Sandy.
A celebration of Vince’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Pastor Paul Mittermaier will preside. The family will receive visitors on Friday at the Funeral Home from 3-6 p.m.
