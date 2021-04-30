HARTLAND
Viola I. Herther
Feb. 5, 1927 — April 27, 2021
Viola I. Herther (nee Schlafer), age 94, of Hartland passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with family at her side. She was born on February 5, 1927, in Milwaukee, to the late Elmer and Isabel Schlafer.
She is the beloved wife of the late Merlin, whom she married on August 16, 1947; loving mom of Lois (Richard) Jagow, Pearl (Daryl) Pernat, Arlene (the late Daniel) Lang, Carol (Roger Jr.) Weber, Donna (Daniel II) Savatski and the late Joan Herther.
She was the proud grandma of James (Dana), Randy (Leslie), Rebecca (Jeff), Cheryl (Dan), Matthew, Mark (Kate), April (Doug), David (Jeanine), Andrew, Denise (Jacob), Daniel (Nicole), Holly (Kris), Kyle (Kristin), Jessie (Matt), Katie (Jeremy), Crystal (Adam), Daniel III (Katie) and Gary and the late Craig and Michael; and adoring great-grandma of 38. She was dear sister of Gerald Schlafer and sister-in-law of Sylvia, Caroline and Joyce Herther.
Viola had a fondness for quilting, crocheting, gardening, playing cards and raising chickens. She especially had the most memorable times with her family often cooking and making donuts for them to share.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home on Tuesday, May, 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit shimonfuneralhome.com.