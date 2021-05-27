Violet B. Smith, 88
Violet B. Smith (nee Brandt) of Grafton, born January 1, 1933, in Kewaunee, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021, at the age of 88.
She was beloved mother of all her boys, Richard (Colleen), Robert Sr. (deceased) (Jan), Donald, Ronald (Charles), and Douglas (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her husband, William R.; son Robert Sr.; brother Harold (Rosalie) Brandt; sister, Joan Raddatz; and sister-in-law, Lucile Brandt. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Louis (Donna) Brandt; brother-in-law, Francis “Bud” (Dora) Raddatz; other relatives and friends.
Memorial service Friday, May 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.), Grafton. Family will receive friends and relatives on Friday at the church, from 3:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.