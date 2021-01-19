Fond du Lac
Violet R. Frank
March 31, 1938 - Jan. 16, 2021
Violet R. Frank (nee Vogel), of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on March 31, 1938, in Jackson, the daughter of the late William and Alma Vogel (nee Nicolaus). Violet graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1956 and on September 21, 1957, she married Dale Frank at David’s Star Lutheran Church in Jackson. In January of 1971, they moved to Fond du Lac where they owned and operated the Empire Bar for over 17 years. Violet also worked at Faith Lutheran Church as a secretary for 18 years. During retirement, she enjoyed visiting people in nursing homes, quilting, and baking. Violet was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Ladies of Faith, Faithful Quilters, and the Empire Social Club. Above all else, she loved the time spent with her family.
She will be missed by her husband, Dale; children, Jeanette (Gary) Gudex, Nancy (Reuben) Schmitz, Jeffrey (Brenda) Frank, and Gary Frank (special friend Mary Halada); grandchildren, Nicholas (Melissa) Gudex, Kimberly (Mitchell) Hoppe, Tyler (Stephanie) Gudex, Reuben Schmitz III, Benjamin (Emily) Schmitz, Rebekah Schmitz, Joshua (Annie) Schmitz, Mariah Frank, and Caleb Frank; great-grandchildren, Cassandra and Jonathon Gudex, Samuel Schmitz, Joshua Schmitz, Addison Hoppe, and Hunter Gudex; sisters-in-law, Betty Vogel and Maxine Frank. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren Mary Frank and Summer Violet Frank; brothers, Oliver Vogel and Elmer Vogel; sister, Leona Kurtz; brothers-in-law, William Kurtz, Orville Frank, Wilmer Frank; sister-in-law, Helen Frank.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. David Haugly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Faith Lutheran Church and School.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.