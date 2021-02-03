Hartford
Virginia E. Fehring
Oct. 4, 1926 — Jan. 15, 2021
Virginia E. Fehring was reunited with her dear husband, Arthur, on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the age of 94 years. She was born October 4, 1926, the daughter of Bruno and Irene (Elsinger) Ziegelbauer. She married the love of her life, Arthur Fehring, May 10, 1949. They started their life together on the family farm and continued there for the next 70 years together side by side. When sweet corn season came around, you would see her with the grandchildren by her side, selling sweet corn at the farm. She always had a compassionate ear for everyone and would always send thoughtful messages to let others know she was thinking of them. She was a devout Catholic, praying her rosary every day and watching Mass on television. Her homemade bread, rolls, and blitz torte will be missed. She always looked forward to her volunteer work at the Gateway Nursing Home every week for many years. She loved playing sheepshead and rummy with family and friends. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her loving family and visiting with relatives.
Virginia is survived by her son, Arnie (Colleen) Fehring; her daughters Doreen Fehring and Carlene Koenig; her grandchildren, Chris (Paul) Shelsta, Andy Fehring, Pam (Tony) Geracie and Ashley Koenig (fiancé, Alec Kirby); her great-grandchildren, Alaina and Alexis Shelsta and Sophia and Wesley Geracie; a sister-in-law, Eileen (Donald) Bell; other relatives and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur; her parents; her siblings, Sylveria (Clemens) lnfalt, Lambert (Mary) Ziegelbauer, Pearl (Fred) Black, Betty (Hubert) Doll; her sister-in-law Lorraine (Elmer) Thill, brothers-in-law, Norman (Leora) Fehring and Oscar (Grace) Fehring; and son-in-law Steve Koenig.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service now, with plans for a “celebration of life” event to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Virginia’s name to St. Kilian Catholic Church, Hartford.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Majestic Home and Seasons Hospice of Wisconsin for their kind and special care they gave Mom over the last year and a half. It is greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.