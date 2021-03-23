MAYVILLE
Virginia F. Feucht
Oct. 31, 1923 - March 20, 2021
Virginia F. Feucht, age 97, of Mayville passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center-Washington County.
Due to the current health restrictions a private family Mass of Christian burial for Virginia will take place at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton with the Very Rev. Fr. Richard J. Stoffel presiding. Burial will take place at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Nenno.
Virginia was born the daughter of Frank J. and Emma M. (Breuer) Bruckert on October 31, 1923, in the township of Herman. She was united in marriage to George J. Feucht on November 4, 1942, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Nenno. With her husband, George, they farmed in the township of Herman for over 24 years and also worked at Libby’s Canning Factory for 12 years. She was a member at Resurrection Catholic Church. Virginia was also a member of the Happy Herman Homemakers for 40 years. She also enjoyed her time with the Mayville Senior Center and volunteered with the Iron Ridge Golden Youth Club. Virginia was also a member of the Allenton American Legion Auxiliary.
Virginia is survived by her children: Dorothy (Jerome) Hagen of Horicon, Phyllis (Rodney) Radloff of Mukwonago, Susie Boehlen of Allenton, Joanne (Larry) Greuel of Herman Township, Mary (Steve) Roecker of Mayville, Marvin (Melanie) Feucht of Herman Township, and Mike (Sheri) Feucht of Rubicon; her daughter-in-law Wendy Feucht of Herman Township; her 29 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; her sibling and siblings-in-law - Eugenia Bruckert, Rita Bruckert, Rosie Henning, and Marion Krieser. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; son Frank; son-in-law Richard Boehlen; grandson Rick Boehlen; brothers Peter, Gilbert, Ralph, Raymond (infancy), Joseph (infancy) Bruckert; sister Helen Giese; sister-in-law Theresa Bruckert; brothers-in-law Ken Krieser, Eli Henning, and Harvey Giese.
Memorials may be directed to Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.