WEST BEND
Virginia ‘Gin’ Larson
April 23, 1946 - July 30, 2021
Virginia “Gin” Larson, of West Bend passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021 with her loving husband, Bob, and daughter Kristine by her side. She was born April 23, 1946 in Tomahawk, to the late Ben and Betty Haring and graduated from Tomahawk High in 1964. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert (Bob), her children Kirk (Julie), Kristine (Todd Wiedmeyer), Karen Nicholas, Kyle (Melanie), and daughter-in-law, Gina. Her grandchildren, Ashley (Johnny), Jaime (Andrea), Jeremy (Andie), Derrek (Bri), Matthew (Lauren), Katelyn (Brandon), Justin, Ryan, Jason, Travis (Kristina), Jared, Johnny, Alex (Kolbey), Danny, Promise, Cassandra, Jesse, Brandon and Lucas. Her great-grandchildren Emma, Maddilynn, Everly, Jameson, Phoenix, Michael, Elias, DJ, Alesea, Mason, Kyle, Scarlett, Kelly, and several on the way. Her siblings, Bernie (Carol), Bob (Bev), Betty Lou, Peggy, Patricia (Mike), Mike (Melissa), Mary, Joe (Laura), and brother-in-law Harry, and sister-in-law Nancy. Many close friends and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Betty Haring.
Grandchildren Bo, Zach, and Kendra. Siblings Richard, Agnes, and Thomas. Brothers-in-law Dusty, Kenn, Bill and Mac.
Gin was an outgoing person with many friends and hobbies. She was always about her family and get-togethers but her heart belonged to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved taking her grandchildren to waterparks and Bay Beach. Christmas was her favorite time of year especially because the family would get together. Bob and Gin enjoyed traveling and chasing waterfalls. She loved spending time with her sisters playing bingo and scrapbooking. Gin used to love canning, freezing, and making jam. Everyone loved her pickles. She was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed playing cards. Collecting Precious Moments memorabilia was very special to her.
The family would like to extend an invitation for a celebration of her life on August 7th at Jug’s Hitching Post (she loved eating there) second floor banquet hall, 5781 Main St, West Bend (Kohlsville). A brief public service will be held at 2 pm with visitation following until 5 pm. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be available. Feel free to send photos for the celebration to gmalarson@ourskylight.com.
Flowers can be sent to Wiedmeyer Trucking, Attn: Virginia Larson, 3462 Town Hall Rd, Kewaskum, WI 53040.