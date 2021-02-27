SILVER CREEK
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Junge
Dec. 15, 1942 — Feb. 25, 2021
Virginia “Ginny” Junge, age 78, of Silver Creek, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Gables on the Pond with her family by her side.
She was born on December 15, 1942, in Port Washington, a daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret (Lesch) Watry.
Ginny attended Dacada Grade School and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1960.
She worked at Allen Edmonds in Port Washington for 35 years and Times Printing in Random Lake for four years before retiring in 2008. In 1962, she married the love of her life, Richard Junge, at St. Nicholas Church in Dacada.
Ginny enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, gardening, and visiting the elderly. She especially loved spending time with her family; they were her whole world.
Ginny will always be remembered for being a kind and caring person. Her wishes were to be a donor for the Wisconsin Brain Donor Program. Ginny got her wish and was able to help in the fight to cure Alzheimer’s.
Survivors include her husband: Richard; three daughters: Vicki (James) Depies, Barbara (Charles) Mueller, Shelly (Mike) Kroeger; nine grandchildren: Jeremy (Katelyn) Depies, Jenna (Travis) Dieringer, Krista (Brandin) Depies, Carli (Jake) Reuteler, Nicholas Mueller (Fiancée: Taylor), Laura (Daniel) Johnson, Jessica Simms, Austin Koehler, and Samantha Kroeger; nine great-grandchildren: Brooks, Sawyer, Myla, Nathan, Cooper, Aiden, Asher, Lydia, and Daven; and three sisters: Catherine Kearn, Mildred Lanser, and Rosemary Pozy.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Agnes (Clarence) Egerer, Eugene Watry, Richard (Kathryn) Watry, Robert Watry (infant), Walter (Marilyn) Watry, Ralph (Nancy) Watry, Dolores (Roy) Tock, Elaine (Ervin) Karrels, Monica (Jim) Schultz, Janet (Tom) Hogan, Janice (Don) Phillips, and Susie (Tim) Newmann; and brothers-in-law: John Lanser and Frank Pozy.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 6, at the church from 1 p.m. until time of services.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 3 p.m. at New Horizon UCC in Boltonville. The Rev. Lucas Williams, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s UCC Cemetery in Silver Creek. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ginny’s name for New Horizon UCC or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Gables On the Pond, Preceptor Home Health and Hospice and Tender Hearts for all the care and compassion given to Ginny.