WEST BEND
Virginia (Ginny) K. Weyer
April 15, 1923 - March 22, 2021
Virginia (Ginny) K. Weyer (nee Bingen), 97, of West Bend passed peacefully to eternal life on Monday March 22, 2021, at home. She was born April 15, 1923, in Allenton to the late John and Katherine (nee Piersch) Bingen. On August 31, 1946, she married James Weyer. Jim preceded her in death on April 10, 2004.
Family and friends were the center of Ginny’s life. Birthday and holiday celebrations with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were very special to her. She was an avid sheepshead player and loved getting together with friends to play cards. Ginny’s Catholic faith was important to her.
Ginny worked at West Bend Company prior to her marriage. She and Jim owned and operated a meat market in Campbellsport before moving to West Bend where she worked at Pick Manufacturing until she retired.
She will be deeply missed by her children Kathy (Bob) Zautner and Judy (Larry Wilkens). She is survived by her grandchildren Ryan (Amy) Thompson, Josh Zautner, Ben (Kayla) Zautner, Cassie (Dan) Harris, and Greg (Brittany) Wilkens; and her great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and James Wilkens, Jackson and Cole Harris, and Aria Gibas-Zautner. She has many surviving nephews, nieces, friends and relatives.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine Bingen; an infant daughter, Kristie; her son Jim Jr.; her husband, Jim; and brothers Wilbur, Clarence, Leo, Raymond, and Norbert; and sisters Marie Konrath and Veronica Yogerst.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with burial following in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Campbellsport. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Monday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the National Aphasia Association or the American Diabetes Association.
The family thanks the wonderful caregivers from Aurora At Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Ginny during her final days.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.