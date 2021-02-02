Virginia ‘Ginny’ Olsen, 87
Virginia “Ginny” Olsen of Grafton passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Monday evening, January 25, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.
Virginia was born in Schenectady, N.Y., on August 1, 1933, daughter of John H. and Irene Franken Meyers. She attended local schools before continuing on to earn her bachelor degree in elementary education at New York State University at Cortland. On July 11, 1953, Virginia was united in marriage with Frederick M. Olsen, Jr. in Schenectady. Their union was blessed with eight children.
Mrs. Olsen taught elementary grades in Schenectady, NY, as well as San Jose, CA, Naperville, IL and La Crosse before the family moved to Cedarburg in 1977. Ginny taught at St. Joseph Catholic School in Grafton from 1979 to 1990. In 2001 she and Fred moved to Enterprise Lake to enjoy life in the north woods. They returned to the area in 2019.
Ginny loved spending time with her family above all other activities, but she also enjoyed shopping, cooking, volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, “Learning In Retirement” activities at Nicolet College. She was a past president of the Northshore chapter of American Association of University Women. She also was very fond of spending time with her dog.
Left behind to honor her memory are her husband, Frederick, their children Frederick Olsen III of Madison, Kimberly (the late John) Olsen-Wais of Cedarburg, Kristen (Drew) Palumbo of Palatine, IL, Nels (Elisabeth) Olsen, also of Cedarburg, Erik (Camille) Olsen of Beavercreek, OH, and Kaare Olsen of Whitefish Bay. She is further survived by 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughters Marylani Olsen and Cynthia (the late Tom) Schell, grandchild Erin Bushek, brother Richard Meyers and sister Mary Jane (the late Philip) Dayton.
Private family services were held.
She will be laid to rest at Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left for the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.