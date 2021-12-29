Virginia J. "Ginny" Weyer
March 21, 1947 - Dec. 25, 2021
Virginia June Weyer (nee Dragich) of Richfield passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2021, at the age of 74.
Ginny was born on March 21, 1947, to Paul and Marion Dragich. Ginny married the love of her life, Joseph, on May 3, 1969. Ginny played a quiet, yet powerful role in JVW Construction, the company the couple had established early on in their marriage. Ginny supported Joseph in his dream of the business while also taking on the role of being a caring mother to their three children. Ginny had always put her family first.
Ginny leaves a lasting impression on her family and friends. She was a remarkable woman who can be described as having a “smile that always lit up the room” and compassion for others. Ginny never failed to make somebody laugh with the wittiness we don’t think she understood she truly had. If she was not spending time with family, you could find her on the golf course, playing cards with friends, bowling, in the casino, or at the family’s cottage on Big Cedar Lake. One of her favorite activities was beating her grandchildren at a game of “bags” or “corn hole.” She was a competitive, yet respectful individual who kept family events entertaining.
Ginny was a warm-hearted woman who welcomed everybody she met with a smile. She loved and was loved by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her utmost kindness and caring personality toward others.
She is survived by beloved husband of 52 years, Joseph; and siblings MaryAnn (Richard) Gierach, Jim (Maureen) Dragich, and Denise (Bob) Eineichner. She was loving mother of children Kimberly (Peter) Mara, Joseph (Amy) Weyer, and Kelly Jo (Grant) Ketterhagen; grandmother of Cody Weyer, Ali Weyer, McKenna Mara, Logan Mara, Maddie Weyer, Kendyl Ketterhagen, Keaton Ketterhagen, and Landon Ketterhagen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marion Dragich-Hoelz; twin sister, Georgia Klumb; and nephew Paul Dragich.
Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74-W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. followed by burial.