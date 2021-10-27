TOWN OF BARTON
Virginia L. Fieweger
July 28, 1949 - Oct. 22, 2021
Virginia L. Fieweger, 72, of the Town of Barton, passed away at her home on October 22, 2021.
Virginia was born on July 28, 1949, in Cody, Wyoming, the daughter of Gordon and Donna (nee Larkin) Olds. On November 2, 1992, she was united in marriage to Paul Fieweger at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Barton. Virginia was a CNA at various facilities in West Bend, which she enjoyed doing. She loved camping, fishing, reading, needle work, and watching movies. Dogs held a special place in her heart, having multiple pets over the years.
Those Virginia leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Paul; five children, David (Lynn) Ressel, Jamie Shelton, Rebecca Frank, Paul (Shawn) Fieweger, and Jennifer (Mike) DeLeo; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her mother, Donna Olds; two sisters, Peggy Altendorf and Beverly (Art) Walter; a brother, Donald (Andrea) Olds; brothers and sisters-in-law; other relatives and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Olds, and a brother, Gordon Olds Jr.
VISITATION: Private family visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Barton.
MEMORIAL MASS: A private Mass will be held for Virginia at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Virginia’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.