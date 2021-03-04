HARTFORD
Virginia ‘Virgie’ J. Bruder
April 20, 1936 - March 3, 2021
Virginia “Virgie” J. Bruder, age 84, of Hartford passed away with her family at her side on March 3, 2021, at Hartford Estates Nursing Home in Hartford.
She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew, and loving mom of Cindy Guenther, Sherry (Tom) Schladweiler, Patti Pratt, Randy and the late Steve. She was proud grandma of Floyd (Shelly), Lisa, Kevin (Michelle), Jennifer (Chad), John, Brian (Samantha), Nathan, Daniel, Jaclyn (Chris), Crystal and Alex (Amanda); adoring great-grandma of 17; and is also survived by daughter-in-law Julie and other relatives and friends.
Virgie was born on April 20, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Arthur and Ruby. She was raised in several different cities before settling into Hartford. Upon settling and raising her family, she held several positions including Miller Brewing in Milwaukee and Essential Industries in Merton. Gardening, spending time with family and especially her grandchildren were some of her favorite things to do.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Milwaukee at 11 a.m.
Contributions to the humane society of one’s choice appreciated.