WATERTOWN
Vivian Bogenschneider
March 7, 1933 - March 18, 2021
Vivian Bogenschneider, 88, of Watertown passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Park Ridge Assisted Living in Watertown.
A visitation for Vivian will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church), Town of Theresa. A funeral service will begin at noon with the Rev. Douglas J. Zahner officiating. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Vivian was born on March 7, 1933, the daughter of Edwin and Martha (Benter) Bogenschneider in the Town of Theresa. She was baptized and confirmed at the River Church where she continued to be a lifelong member.
Vivian was educated in Lomira and Mayville public schools. She graduated from Mayville High School, Dodge County Normal and UW-Platteville. She began teaching in 1953 in a one-room school house in the Town of Herman. Vivian was the first principal and seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at the new Herman Consolidated School. She spent three years in Merrill and finished at Webster School in Watertown for a total of 37 years as an educator.
Vivian was a patron of the arts at each of the following: Music Theater, Schauer Center, Northern Lights, Watertown Community concerts and the Hustisford Library. Vivian loved our veterans and annually partnered with PUA, DAV, VFW, and Highground.
Vivian’s passion was traveling, visiting 48 contiguous states, especially the Southwest. She also enjoyed writing, and authored many short stories, children’s books, and over hundreds of poems. She loved to read detective books and had numerous authors she enjoyed. Vivian really enjoyed emceeing birthdays, retirements, and anniversaries. She was always ready to tell stories (with lots of exaggerations).
Vivian will be sadly missed by her brother, Glenn (Sandy) Bogenschneider; nephew Ryan (Karin) Bogenschneider and nieces Heather (Oscar) Toscano; great-niece and great-nephews: Adalin, August, Jordyn, Jonah and Adriano. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Martha.
The family would like to thank the staff of Watertown Marquardt Assisted Living and Hospice Care; especially Jennifer and Carin for their extreme patience and attentive care shown to Vivian in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Vivian’s name may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church), the Watertown or Hustisford libraries or to the veteran organizations of your choice.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.koepsellfh.com.