Waldemar Niess, 91
Waldemar Niess of Germantown went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 16, 2021 at the age 91 years. A private family interment will take place at Zur Ruhe Cemetery, in Cedarburg. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated. To send online condolences to the Niess family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Waldemar was born on October 25, 1929, in Toporyshche, Ukraine, to the late Paul and the late Lydia (nee Ollech) Niess.
Waldemar had a passion for reading. He had a love for nature, and enjoyed planting many trees on his property.
Waldemar is survived by his children, Thomas (Marilou) Niess of Mequon and Ralph (Eva) Niess of Glendale, Arizona. He is further survived by relatives in Tennessee, Minnesota and Germany and many dear friends.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.