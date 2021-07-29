HARTFORD
Wallace A. Heimerl
March 1, 1932 - July 27, 2021
Wallace A. Heimerl, age 89, of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Wally was born March 1, 1932 in Rubicon to Marie (nee Dais) and Alex Heimerl. After graduating high school, Wally served our country in the United States Army National Guard. He was united in marriage to Patricia M. Friess on October 11, 1952 at the Basilica of Holly Hill in Hubertus. Wally was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary of the Hill Parish in Hubertus. He was a life-long employee and supervisor at Midas International Stamping, retiring after 43 years. Wally enjoyed traveling with Pat, spending two months as snowbirds in Arizona a year. He also enjoyed repairing clocks, tinkering, refinishing antiques, and watching the Milwaukee Brewers.
Wally is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 69 years, Pat, and his loved sons, Gary, Randy (Cheryl), and Jeff (Jenny) Heimerl. He was the proud grandfather of Sara (Ben) Harms, Jamie (Steve) Sussman, and Dan Masters and the proud great-grandfather of 9; and dear brother, David (Edith) Heimerl. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Cornelius and Theresa (nee Goetz); and brother-in-law, Roman Friess.
Mass of Resurrection will be held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Therese Chapel (2nd floor) at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill (1525 Carmel Road Hubertus, WI 53033) with Father Jude Peters, OCD officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the St. Therese Chapel from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Inurnment in St. Mary of the Hill Parish Cemetery, Richfield, WI (formerly St. Augustine Cemetery.)
Contributions in memory of Wally are appreciated to St. Mary of the Hill Parish.
Wally’s family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Gardens of Hartford for the wonderful care along to those with Preceptor Home and Hospice for the compassionate care, they both provided.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.