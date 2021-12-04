KEWASKUM
Wallace ‘Wally’ R. Daggett
June 24, 1929 — November 30, 2021
Wallace “Wally” R. Daggett, 92 of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
He was born on June 24, 1929, to the late Winfred and Lillian (nee Larson) Daggett in Chicago, Il. Wally grew up in Jackson and graduated from West Bend High School in 1947. After high school, he worked at the West Bend Company. Wally then served in the United States Army Air Corps/Air Force during the Korean War. After his service, he returned to the West Bend Company. On Sept 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Joan St. Mary at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. He then worked at the Square D Company. In 1967, Wally became a dairy farmer in Sheboygan County and farmed for many years until retirement. Together Wally and Joan raised their 13 children on the farm. He was one of the first farms to have a milking parlor. Wally was very involved with the stray voltage issues farmers had in the 1990s. He was a member of the American Legion for 65 years and the VFW in West Bend. Together Wally and Joan raised their grandson Bryan Daggett. Wally enjoyed deer hunting and turkey shoots. Wally especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all that knew him.
Those Wally leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Daggett; 11 children, Jeffrey (Denise) Daggett, Jill (Scott) Sommers, John (Joan) Daggett, Jerry (Dawn) Daggett, Janet Daggett, Winfred (Kelly) Daggett, Jayne (Jake) Beitler, Joseph (Jenny) Daggett, Michael (Jennifer) Daggett, Sue (Andrew) Miller, and Wallace Roy (Sarah) Daggett Jr.; 32 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, James (Joyce) St. Mary; a sister-in-law, Patricia “Pat” St. Mary; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Daggett; son Adam Daggett; brother, Richard Daggett; father- and mother-in law, Raymond and Frieda St. Mary; and brother-in-law, Edward St. Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Wally will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St., Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospital, The Samaritan, and Kathy Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Wally’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.