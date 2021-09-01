KEWASKUM
Walter Ewert
Feb. 5, 1943 - Aug. 25, 2021
Walter “Wally” Ewert, 78, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with his wife and her sister by his side.
He was born on February 5, 1943. Wally was an eagle scout in his younger years. When Wally was 16, he started to work with his dad with the trucking company as a bookkeeper. He graduated from Kewaskum High School. Wally honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968 as an airman first class and was a Vietnam Veteran. Later he joined his dad with his own trucking company. On Holidays he helped his mom at the Fireside Restaurant by Allenton. On Sept 2, 1988, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Wondra. Wally was a member for over 50 years of the American Legion Post 384 in Kewaskum. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish on Lake Michigan, and enjoyed summers up at the cabin. Wally especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed.
Those Wally leaves behind to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 32 years, eight days short of 33 years, Ruthie Ewert; two sisters, Jeanne (Bill) Ruth and Rosalie (Denny) Tattum; two brothers-in-law, Richard Wondra and Dennis “Butch” (Char) Wondra; two sisters-in-law, Luci (Rick) Fauska and Leslie Ewert; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Kathryn Schaefer; a sister, Donna and Squeaky Schwichenberg; a brother, Robert Ewert; father and mother-in-law, Bernard M and Marie M Wondra; bother-in-law, Dave F. Wondra; and two sisters-in-law, Renee Wondra and Nelda Wondra.
A private family service was held at Ledgeview Memorial Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
The family would like to thank Froedtert in Milwaukee, all the doctors, and nurses for their fine care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Wally’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.