Walter Henry Becker, 94
Heaven gained a ray of sunshine on January 29, 2021, with the passing of Walter Henry Becker, age 94. Walter beat cancer some time ago and his family was blessed to have him for an “extra” 14 years. He was a rare and precious man, a man of true dignity. He was generous with his gifts of wisdom, kindness, grace and laughter, which he gave without hesitation right to the end. He was a gentle spirit with a mischievous charm.
Walter was born on August 3, 1926, in Milwaukee, where he attended Custer High School where he was a star athlete. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and then attended the University of Milwaukee, WI. He met his dear wife, Lucille, on a blind date in 1948, and the two celebrated over 70 blissful years of marriage. During most of this time he spent his career as the vice president of the Koehler Insurance agency in Cedarburg.
For the past 50 years, he was involved in many activities with his church, Faith Lutheran, also in Cedarburg. Walter loved to travel, including trips to Germany, Greece, Portugal and more. Most rewarding to him was enjoying the simple pleasures in life, especially spending time with, and being generous towards, his family. All who knew him appreciated his jokes, antics and his endless ability to make things fun.
Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Lucille (nee Uhlig); and he remains a hero to his daughters Ann Becker (and Jerry Smith), Jean Commons (and Ray) and Mary Albrecht (and Mark) and his son, Jim Becker (and Sandy Cashman). He proudly wore the moniker of “Grandpa the Great” to his adoring seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walter was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Haese; sister Ann Becker; brother Carl Becker’ and grandson Jared Gardipee.
Godspeed, Wally. We will all miss you to the end of our days.
Private family services will be held. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church in Cedarburg are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Becker family.
Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.