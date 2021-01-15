Campbellsport/GOODYEAR, Ariz.
Walter ‘Wally’ Ferber
Nov. 28, 1950 - Jan. 5, 2021
Walter “Wally” Ferber, 70, of Campbellsport, Grand Lake, CO, and Salome, AZ, died of melanoma on January 5, 2021, with Seasons Hospice, Goodyear AZ. He was born November 28, 1950, the only child of the late Walter and Laura (Hausner) Ferber. He married Carole Marchant on October 30,1971. He was a mechanic, farmer, truck driver, archery shop owner, real estate agent and a fix-it guy. He was a member of United Christian UCC. He served as town chairman for the Town of Auburn and served on the Fond du Lac County Board. He was a past member of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wings over Wisconsin, Campbellsport SnoCougars, the Campbellsport, Dotyville and Dundee Sportsmen’s Clubs and SAL mission trips to Nicaragua. He loved to hunt and fish, in Wisconsin, Canada, and the western states. He enjoyed camping and, in retirement, began a nine-year road journey with Carole.
He will be missed by his wife, Carole; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Betty Ferber; his grandsons and wives, Eric and Cilla Schlehlein and Nick and Brandi Schlehlein; his sisters-in-law and spouses, Sharon Entringer, Nancy and David Dreher, Jeanne Marchant and Dale Reigle, Susan and Rick Dreher, and Judy Marchant; nieces and nephews; godsons, Joe Gatzke and Joshua Dreher; the hunting and fishing crews; friends Tom and Netty Weis, Nick Hanson and family, OTTR co-workers, WRR co-workers and friends, relatives and AZ friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Bill and Alice (Kippenhan) Marchant; his son Jonathan Ferber; his brother-in-law Billy Marchant; his nephews, Jeremiah and Jacob Hanson, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Thank you to our family and friends for love and support, to Seasons Hospice staff and to the second-floor nurses and staff at Cancer Treatment Center of America for their kind and compassionate care for Wally and our family.
Cremation has taken place. Private services and burial in Auburn Cemetery will take place at a future date. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to Twohig Funeral Home, P.O. Box 710, Campbellsport, WI 53010. Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.