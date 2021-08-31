RUBICON
Warren A. Feutz
June 28, 1955 - Aug. 26, 2021
Warren Abraham Feutz, age 66, a resident of Rubicon passed away on Thursday Aug. 26, 2021. Warren was born June 28, 1955 in Hartford and was the youngest child of Marcella Ruth (nee Dinkle) and Edwin Feutz. He is survived by his loving wife Cathy, children Amber (spouse Darrin Schauer), Ashley (spouse Sam Kuhaupt), Allen (spouse Aleya); grandchildren Brayden, Makenzie, Benjamin, Callie, Kinsley and Everly. He is survived by his older brothers Jerry Feutz, David Feutz (wife Jan) and sister Barbara Brown. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Betty Langer, brother-in-law Steve (Sheryl) Langer, nieces and nephews. Warren was preceded in death by his father Edwin, mother Marcella, father-in-law Calvin Langer, brother-in-law Bob Brown, and sister-in-law Katherine Feutz.
Those are the facts, but Warren was much more. To try and explain in words the way he made people feel is a tall task. Loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, farmer, friend to all he knew, and even those he didn’t. We often hear the phrase, “He’d give you the shirt off his back” but for Warren this was literally true (we have pictures). The Feutz’s grew up on the family farm on Paine Road, and to this day all the sons live in a place many of us simply call Feutz Valley. The rolling hills and fields near the Rubicon river are reminiscent of family life in the old country, Switzerland. Small dairy farm families, living off the land, unfortunately are not as common as they were in the 60s and 70s to our country's loss. But the hills could also be dangerous. The family lost their dad to a tractor accident at age 43. Eight year old Warren was on the tractor with him, but was fortunately spared. Marcella and Jerry stepped up to lead the family. Warren made a vow to carry on his mother’s love of trees, preserving acres of woods behind his home and planting trees over the years. It mattered to him that the land and his parent’s legacy was preserved and respected.
Growing up the boys learned hunting, fishing, and a passion for baseball (which Warren passed on to grandson Brayden). Also, unusual for a Feutz (since their grandfather Abraham Feutz directed the Hartford City Band) Warren never learned to play an instrument, much to his dismay. In Hartford High School he was an enthusiastic member of the football team and met the love of his life Cathy Langer. After graduating from Hartford High School in 1973 he went to tech school, earning an associates degree in body work.
Most of his skills were lavished on his ‘69 mustang.
Warren and Cathy would marry in October of 1975. The newlyweds lived in an apartment on Wheelock Avenue, which proved handy when the Ice Storm of 1976 put most of Hartford out of power for 2 weeks, Warren and Cathy still had heat and water. It was at this time Warren decided farming was the life for him, he went into partnership with Jerry, and he and Cathy built the family home in its current location to have and raise children Amber, Ashley and Allen.
Anyone raised around farms knows it’s not easy. Cows never take a holiday, and additional odd jobs are added to the schedule to supplement the milk check. Warren used to haul oil products for Gutschenritter Oil and scrapped metal with brother Jerry. Sometimes this meant the kids did not see as much of dad as they would have liked, so Warren came up with a family project they could all share; this is when Feutz’ Sweet Corn was born! Warren took great pride growing the best sweet corn, but had a difficult time accepting the compliments people would give him.
Warren enjoyed bowling, fishing, and trap-shooting. It also turned out Cathy and Warren shared a love of fast driving, so snowmobiles it was! From 1974 to 2010 Cathy and Warren were regulars on the snow pro circuit and have the trophies to prove it. By 2000 the kids were either in or nearing high school, and father and mother in-laws Cal and Betty Langer built a lake cabin near Eagle River which was a warm water retreat in the summer and a home base for the winter Eagle River snowmobile races.
As a husband and father, Warren was a strong role model to them all. He taught to always care for others, have empathy, and work hard. He taught the kids how to handle the ups and downs of life, and through those difficult times, we always knew that dad was there for us. All the children learned to drive as soon as their feet could reach the gas pedal, and then every vehicle on the farm was soon to follow. Even when Allen would get the 4-wheeler stuck for the sixth time that day, dad would stop working to come and pull him out. When old enough to hunt, Warren took Allen to hunter’s safety and would spend time deer and squirrel hunting. Dad told Ashley that although he may not be able to teach them much, he would teach them all good manners. He set the bar high for Ashley and Amber when they were old enough to date. Darrin and Sam made the cut.
In recent years, Warren and Allen had a side venture of tearing down old barns and selling the wood. Allen would come to learn 20 ways of pulling nails and also the meaning of patience when dodging bats high on the lift when dad couldn’t get him down fast enough.
By 2008 the kids were starting to get married and Warren discovered his real calling- grandpa. He and Cathy loved every minute with the grandkids. Warren even went with Brayden, Amber and Makenzie to a Brewers game just this past Tuesday. The kids sure loved their “papa.” Whether teaching baseball, going to games to cheer on the kids, fishing big bass at the lake, coming up to babysit, or chasing the kids around playing a game they called “bear,” grandpa was always there. His most recent proud moment was when youngest granddaughter Callie was old enough to share french fries with him. Warren’s inner child was especially evident when all six grandchildren were over. When the pandemonium became too much, you could hear Cathy scolding the “children” to calm down, but you were never quite sure which child she was talking to. Warren’s love for his grandkids was evident and his teachings and love will forever remain. His children and the grandchildren were the absolute lights of his life.
The key thing to remember about Warren is that he was a very caring and loving person who touched the lives of many people whether he knew them or not. Warren always made it his duty to help others, the most recent example is picking up a hitchhiker the previous weekend and offering to take him wherever he needed to go.
It was a privilege to know and to be loved by Warren Abraham Feutz. His reach in the community has been made so evident these last few days as the stories and support have come rolling in, the family is treasuring these moments. God took home one of the best Thursday, August 26th, and we take some comfort knowing he is with loved ones who passed before. But it was far too soon.
Warren’s family will receive friends on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford.
A celebration of Warren’s life will take place at The Shimon Funeral Home on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Pietz officiating.
Additional visitation will take place Friday morning from 11:00 p.m. until time of funeral ceremony.
A graveside service and committal prayers will take place immediately following the funeral ceremony at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.
In lieu of flowers the Feutz family ask that you make a blood donation or donate to The Blood Center of Wisconsin as that was dear to Warren. You may also make a contribution in Warren’s memory to The Hartford Food Pantry in Hartford.
Please share leave a condolence or share a memory with the Feutz family at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.