HARTFORD
Wayne F. Hefter
Wayne F. Hefter age 73 of Hartford passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Aurora Hospital in Summit. Wayne is the beloved partner of Pat. He was the loving dad of Stefanie (Kurt) Kowaleski and the late Michelle Hefter; proud papa of Ella and Livia. He was special friend to Michelle (Clay) Wallace, Keith (Michelle) Watson and Kris (Bob) Smith, Calvin Katzfey, Kendra Smith, Arianna Wallace, Alex Wallace and Ellie Watson. He was the dear brother of Dan Hefter and Karen (the late Phil) Rogne, and uncle of Matt Renner.
Wayne is the son of the late Joseph and Elayne Hefter. Preceding him in death was his brother Steven Hefter.
An avid motorcycle rider he enjoyed exploring and finding new places to visit with Pat. A retiree of Kreilkamp Trucking company he continued to drive on a part-time basis helping during the fall months.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m.
Memorials to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or church of donor’s choice appreciated.