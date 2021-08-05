Wayne G. Bichanich, 88
Wayne G. Bichanich, 88 years, of Grafton, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on July 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy (nee Rolf) and son Jeffry. Wayne is survived by sons George (Jodie), Mike (Kelly), and daughter Karen. Further survived by 7 grandchildren: Tom (Lisa), Nick (Emmy), Erin (Marlon) Gonzalez, Morgan Bichanich, Samantha, Amanda and Rebeca Salmon, and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Bill (Florence) Bichanich and the late Delores Duplanty.
Wayne was born in Park Falls. On December 19th, 1932, to Tom and Victoria Bichanich. He moved to Milwaukee where he met Judy his wife of 59 years.
|Employed at Continental Can Company for 42 years. Wayne loved to coach, from grade school basketball, football and baseball to Mid-Ozaukee softball and Grafton’s first little league baseball teams. When he was done coaching he became the ultimate fan watching every event his grand and great-grandchildren participated in. It was all about Family! An accomplished wood worker Wayne was always busy with his hands from building spinning wheels to turning bowls on his lathe. His strong sense of community came through in his involvement at St. Joseph Parish, from the Men’s Club, St. Bens Meal Program to delivering bread to the eastside food pantry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton with visitation at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 5:45 pm. Burial will be Wednesday at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or charity of your choice appreciated.
